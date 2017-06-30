Preparing for monsoon

WITH the monsoon season at the doorstep, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has issued directions to National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and all provincial governments to take immediate precautionary measures in view of the ongoing pre-monsoon spell. He has also called for adequate emergency measures throughout the country so as to contain any potential damage to the minimum.

Meteorological Department has forecast normal rains in the first half of monsoon season and below normal in the second half but also warned that there is high probability of localised spells, which may generate flash flooding in mountainous and sub-mountainous regions. It has also cautioned that due to erratic behaviour of summer monsoon, extreme precipitation events may occur at isolated places in the country, which can result into floods. Irrespective of normal or above normal rains, poor planning and haphazard growth of urban centres have made them vulnerable to damage. A range of hydro-meteorological hazards including riverine and flash floods, cloud burst, glacial lake outburst triggered by heat and or precipitation, cyclonic activity, onset of drought and heat waves tend to occur during monsoon. These events are accompanied by health epidemics like the dengue virus and affect the most marginalised and poor segments of society. No doubt, Federal and Provincial governments try their best to mitigate sufferings of the affected people but as they say prevention is better than cure. Instead of spending billions of rupees on relief and rehabilitation work, the authorities should better invest in flood prevention and mitigation programmes. Human interventions, wrong disposal of solid waste and settlements in and around rivers and nullah courses are some of the main reasons for increase in devastation caused by floods and proper enforcements could avert such losses. Similarly, we are unfortunate not to be able to build consensus on dams like Kalabagh that could have helped cope seasonal flooding but district and provincial governments can, at least, plan and construct small dams to store flood water. There is also need to modernise Pakistan Meteorological Department, which is facing difficulties in arranging funds for procurement of latest weather radars and other equipment and capacity building of NDMA and PDMAs.

