Preparatory meeting for visit of Chinese SEZs Experts held

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Director General Li Xuedong, NDRC is visiting Pakistan in the month of July with a delegation of officials and SEZs experts including planners and developers. In this respect a preparatory meeting was held in Board of investment under the chairmanship of Secretary, Board of Investment, Azher Ali Choudhary where in officers from Provincial Government, AJK, Gilgit Baltistan, FATA participated and shared updated position of the exact location area, status of infrastructure development, availability of utilities, preferred areas of investment, and availability of skilled labor and raw material on these prioritized zones. Relocating policy package already approved by the federal cabinet on 12 may, 2017 for repaid industrialization was also discussed.

The Secretary, BOI welcomed the guests. On this occasion a detailed presentation was given on the “2nd Preparatory Meeting for the visit of Chinese SEZs Experts Delegation”. The objective of this meeting was to fast track the progress of the Provincial Government and Government of AJK, GB and FATA. Secretary, BOI replied the questions and requested the participants to prepare rules to process the cases of enterprises under the recently announced package of incentives for the establishment / relocation of industry from abroad. He also provided certain guidelines to the participants for preparation of their feasibility studies for prioritized SEZs and to share representatives of the concerned governments and detail of their PSEZs sites with BOI by June 2017 to make the Chinese proposed visit fruitful.

The instant meeting was basically the outcome of the decisions made in the 6th Pakistan China JCC for the establishment of 9 prioritized for SEZs for rapid industrialization in Pakistan. The said visit of Chinese Experts on Industrial Parks will help the GoP to finalize the sites of the PSEZs.