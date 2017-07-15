Preparations made to cope with monsoon rains

Emergency centres set up in six different areas

City Reporter

The 11th Board meeting of Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Sindh was appraised the preparations made for monsoon keeping in view the Monsoon Outlook issued by Pakistan Meteorological Department. The Monsoon Contingency Plan 2017 has been prepared after getting inputs from relevant stakeholders, this meeting was informed.

The preparations plan was thereafter formally approved by the board for its implementation.

Jakhrani further directed PDMA to ensure that all line departments and district administrations are sensitized to ensure all necessary measures are in place to avoid any untoward situation.

As a follow up, it was decided by the chair that a detailed meeting may be arranged with Secretary Irrigation and Managing Director SIDA along with all concerned Irrigation officers to assess the preparedness levels and identify the issues, if any.

Subsequently, a visit of all Divisional Headquarters of Sindh will be conducted by Minister Rehabilitation and DG PDMA to ascertain the monsoon preparedness.

Meanwhile, Director General KDA, Syed Nasir Abbas Friday has directed to set up rain emergency centers in six different schemes which would serve in three shifts during monsoon.

In this connection, the first rain emergency center was being established in Korangi No 4.

Second rain emergency center, he said would be established in Clifton where site office,Incharge Executive engineer is Tariq Nasser who could be contacted at cell no: 0300-9222076, said a statement.

Third in Sarjani Town Site office, In charge Abdulrab Abdali, Cell : 03332213094, Fourth rain emergency center in Malir 8000 road site office, In charge Hafez Ulla Sidique, Cell : 0300-3471707.

Fifth in North Karachi site office, In charge Executive Engineer Parvez Akhtar, cell : 0333-3717714 and sixth rain emergency center was being established in Gulstan-e-Johar site office, In charge Hanif Mughal, cell: 03002512503.

Rain Emergency centers were established for the arrangement of sewerage and immediate dewatering in surroundings.

The general public has been advised to contact rain emergency center in case of any situation during rain.