Preparations for I Day in full swing

Abbottabad

Citizenry of Hazara Division has started preparation to celebrate 70th Independence Day in a befitting manner as people specially youth were seen busy in purchasing flags, stickers, badges and decorative items. Although there are more than ten days left for Independence Day, people have started decorating their houses, markets, plazas and bazaars with national flags and lights. Demands of the decorative items including national flags, multicolored garlands, badges, Minar-e-Pakistan models and portraits of the Quaid-e-Azam are very high. The youngsters are decorating their vehicles, motorcycles and cycles with national flags and preparing to celebrate the Independence Day along with their friends with national zeal and fervor.—APP

