Preparation for Jashan-e-Azadi underway

Rawalpindi

Preparations to celebrate 70 years of Pakistan Day have been started with great enthusiasm and national fervor. In Rawalpindi, Jashan-e-Azadi preparation is getting momentum as the vendors have set up stalls for the sale of colourful bunties, national flags, banners and picture of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a comman goal.

National songs will be played which gives the message that whole the nation is united and tidy. The national flag will be hoisted at the important buildings to celebrate the day with befitting manners. Sweats will be distributed among the poor. Special prizes will be awarded to those who decorate and illuminate their building at best.—APP