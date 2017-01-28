Preparation for Margalla Festival reviewed

Staff Reporter

On the directions of Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz,a meeting reviewed the programmes of Margalla Festival -2017 held here at CDA’s Headquarters on Friday. The meeting was presided over by Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Ali Naqvi and attended by Executive Director General, Training Academy and Sports & Culture Sannaullah Aman, officials of different sports associations and sports federations, relevant officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA attended.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Islamabad, Syed Zeeshan Naqvi said that Margalla Festival would provide quality entertainment to the residents of twin cities.

He said that under the umbrella of Margalla Festival-2017, MCI and CDA would organize different sports and cultural activities in collaboration with different sports and cultural associations and federations. He said that cultural activities depicting culture of all four provinces including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan would be organize during the Margalla Festival.

He said that diplomats of many countries are residing in Islamabad, therefore, colorful activities should be made part of Margalla Festival. He said that tent pegging and horse race should be included in Margalla Festival.

The meeting was informed that Margalla Festival will be formally inaugurated with mega event Sufi Musical Night on January 28, 2017 at Shakarparian, Open Air Theatre. Artists including Areeb Azher, Aliwer Saada, Gul Muhammad and Mohsin Jan will present Sufiana Kalam during the event. The meeting was further apprised that the Margalla Festival would be concluded on April 30, 2017.

Programmes including Qawali Night, Bhangra Night, Ghazal Night and different other sports tournaments would be organize in Margalla Festival-2017. The meeting further decided that in order to add more colorful programmes, companies and people should submit their suggestions by February 5, 2017 so that the Margalla Festival would be made more colorful.