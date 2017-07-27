Premval delivers 40 Golden Dragon Buses to Daewoo Express

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Premval (Pvt) Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of VPL Limited delivered 40 Golden Dragon Buses to Daewoo Express today at a ceremony held on 25th July 2017, at Royal Palm Golf & Country Club, Lahore. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Jiang Yonghui, President Golden Dragon, Mr. Shaheryar Chishty, CEO Daewoo Express, Mr. Konoz Mohiuddin, Chairman Premval and senior management members of Daewoo Express, Golden Dragon and Premval. Distinguished guests included partner banks of Daewoo Express and Premval. Daewoo Express also signed a long-term cooperation agreement with Golden Dragon and Premval for expansion of their fleet.

“We are delighted to add these new buses to our fleet, as this is the largest single order placed by Daewoo Express in the inter-city segment for quite a few years,” said Mr. Shaheryar Chishty, CEO Daewoo Express “They look superb and will go into service straight away —operating from Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan and Rawalpindi.”

“We aim to stand out among luxury bus providers in Pakistan by maintaining highest quality standards and meeting long term requirements of our customers” said Mr. Jiang Yonghui, President Golden Dragon. “This order reflects Daewoo’s confidence in Premval and we are committed to move forward by providing continued support and quality solutions to Daewoo Express” said Mr. Waqar Asghar, CEO Premval.

“We have worked alongside Golden Dragon for a long time and that is clearly demonstrated in the quality of the buses. This is a big delivery for Golden Dragon and hopefully a platform for future growth in this segment. We will only get better from here onwards.” said Mr. Uzair Shahid, Country Manager Buses at Premval.

These buses have been specially manufactured as “Daewoo Dragon” for Daewoo Pakistan Express Bus Service, developed on a special assembly line for production of Europe-bound buses at Golden Dragon factory in Xiamen.