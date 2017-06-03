Premium quality UHT milk available

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Haleeb Foods Limited believes that it is the consumers’ basic right to get quality product at an affordable price and this need intensifies in Ramzan when people fast all day. The consumption of milk increases considerably in this holy month as people need to give themselves sufficient energy for the whole day’s fasting. Announcing the Ramzan relief package, Haleeb Foods Marketing Director Mansoor Nawaz said, “We want to make our fellow countrymen believe that we just don’t want to make profits but we care about them and want to facilitate them for having healthy diet in the month of Ramzan. Therefore, HFL is reducing the price of 1 litre pack from Rs 113 to Rs 99 while the 250 ml pack will be available at Rs 25. The lower price of our quality milk will surely help people to consume the necessary quantity of milk without feeling heavy on their pockets.” Milk forms an integral part of daily diet and in line with its social responsibility; Haleeb Foods has announced that it is actually reducing the price of its one litre and 250ml packaged milk to facilitate the people in Ramzan.