Premier Li urges more efforts to integrate business licenses

Beijing

Governments at all levels should step up efforts to cut red tape for companies by integrating separate business licenses, according to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.

Integrating business certifications and licenses into one consolidated business license is a major task of business system reform and should be accomplished on schedule to reduce institutional costs for market entities and develop an international, law-based and accommodating business environment, Premier Li said in a note to a meeting held Friday.

China will also continue to promote mass entrepreneurship and innovation to develop new growth engines to power sustainable and healthy economic and social development, Li added.—Xinhua