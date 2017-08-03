Premier Li felicitates Abbasi

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Prime Minister of People’s Republic of China Mr Li Keqiang has congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as Prime Minister of Pakistan, saying that he is “confident that under your leadership, the Pakistani Government would be committed to maintianing national unity and stability, promoting continuous economic and social development for the country”.

In his felicitating message the China Premier says: “The Chinese side attaches great importance to the development of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership. The Chinese side is ready to work with the Pakistani side to continue to strengthen our mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, promote the construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor so as to make positive efforts for the well-being of the two countries and two peoples, and contribute to the peace and stability of the region.

Premier Li Keqiang wished Pakistan enjoy prosperity and well-being of the people of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong also congratulated Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his election as Prime Minister.

According to the Chinese embassy, the ambassador conveyed him his warm greetings through a tweet message.