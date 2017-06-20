Pre-monsoon spell likely to continue till Saturday

Islamabad

The first rain of pre-monsoon occurred in Gujranwala and Sialkot divisions Monday morning turning the weather pleasant and brining down mercury level to 35 degree celsius (maximum) in the provincial capital. According to Pakistan Meteorological Department, a system has entered in the country and pre monsoon currents are likely to penetrate in Pakistan, will produce rains in upper and central parts of the country till Saturday.

Rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at scattered places of Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, D.I. Khan divisions and Islamabad from Monday to Friday. Isolated heavyfalls are also expected in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions on Wednesday/Thursday. Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at scattered places of Malakand division, FATA, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir till Saturday.

Rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds is expected at isolated places of Zhob, Sibbi, D.G.Khan, Multan, Bahawalpur and Sahiwal divisions during Tuesday (evening) to Thursday. Rainfall duing last 24 hours (in mm): Gujranwala 7.4, Gujrat 5.0, Sialkot A/P 0.8, Sialkot Cantt 11.7, D.G.Khan Trace, Jhelum Trace, Khanpur Trace, Kot Addu Trace, Multan Trace, Murree 2.0, Muzaffarabad 1.0. The Bahawalpur Met Office has forecast hot and dry to partly cloudy weather for Bahawalpur during next 24 hours.—APP