Pre-launch ceremony of Madina Mall, Residency held

Karachi

Madina Mall and Residency is being launched by Salman Enterprises, which developed many projects in Karachi and Dubai. The Chairman Asrar Ahmed Khan has an experience of around 30 years in this industry. Due to our international experience, this project has one of the finest design and architecture of the building in the country.

In today’s event we are offering discounted prices to the customers and they have an opportunity to make good financial returns between this period of pre-launching and launching. In long term also, it is one of the best investment in the city, as it is located in the most beautiful residential scheme of Islamabad, Bahria Enclave and with the increasing investments of other countries in Pakistan due to CPEC, Pakistan property market overall is expected to grow exponentially in the coming years.

We also had a mega lucky draw where we offered brand new Honda Civic for the customers who booked an apartment or a shop today. This was our first promise of the project, & Alhamdulillah we delivered it successfully. The car was won by Ch. Abdul Rauf.—PR