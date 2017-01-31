Pre-book Huawei Mate 9

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Huawei Mate 9 has overwhelmed both tech enthusiasts and avid smartphone users with its extraordinary performance and ground breaking features. After the exceptional response towards Mate 9 in Pakistan, Huawei is all set to launch an even classier version of this best seller – ‘Huawei Mate 9 Matte Black’. Pre-booking for the Matte Black version of this revolutionary device will start on Daraz and all Huawei brand shops on 25th Jan.

Mate 9 really made its mark by picking up a whopping 8 awards on the CES 2017, for being the fastest high-end smartphone in the market at the moment, with its revolutionary Kirin 960 chipset and 4 GB RAM, the device delivers lightning-fast performance. The Mate 9 is also equipped with an Artificial Intelligence (AI) machine learning algorithm which helps it predict user behavior, ultimately making the device go faster over time.