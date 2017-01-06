PRCS distributes non-edible items among tribesmen

Islamabad

Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) has distributed non-edible items among 140 tribesmen of the Bajaur agency.

Assistant political agent of Nawagai tehsil Tariqullah distributed these items among 40 widows, 50 physically disabled persons and 50 other destitute persons,repoted private news channel.

Secretary of the PRCS, Bajaur chapter Shah Hussain said that the non-edible items include buckets, pedestal fans, stoves, household utensils and blankets.

He added that apart from these items, sewing machines were given to widows and carpets to the physically disabled persons.—APP