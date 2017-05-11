PRC to train traffic police to cope with emergencies

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi on Wednesday said that PRC will provide free first aid training and blood screening to traffic wardens so that in case of any road emergencies they can help the people by giving them first aid. He said PRC will also provide first aid boxes to traffic mobile vehicles so that pre-hospital emergency care should be provided to the injured in case of any emergency or incident.

Dr Saeed Elahi said that PRC under its national programmeis imparting first aid training to different organizations including journalists, police officials, college& university students and in this regard these trainings are being conducted at division level.

The PRC Chairman said that the role of the traffic wardens is very important during any incident and a trained first aider can save many lives.

Dr Saeed Elahi said this at a dignified ceremony in connection with World Red Cross Red Crescent Dayat Qurbaan Line Lahore.

Chief Traffic Police on the occasion thanked Pakistan Red Crescent for the cooperation saying that the first aid training is very crucial for the traffic wardens and the training will help them not only to provide first aid during emergencies but will also help to deal with minor injuries on the road. He said that the provision of the first aid boxes at traffic police vehicles will certainly help us in giving first aid to the injured that will result in people confidence on police.

The ceremony was attended by Ghulam Muhammad Awan (Secretary General Pakistan Red Crescent), Abdul Majid Chaudhary (Secretary Pakistan Red Crescent Punjab) and SSP Rai Ijaz Ahmed (Chief Traffic Officer).

Later, Dr Saeed Elahidistributed umbrellas and hats among traffic wardens so that during duty in scorching heat they can save themselves from sunlight.