PRC organizes volunteers’ training

Gilgit

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) Gilgit-Baltistan organized a three-day Communication Training for volunteers enabling them to report about disasters and vulnerabilities at community levels and disseminate information about global Red Cross Red Crescent Movement. Addressing the concluding ceremony, Secretary General PRC, Ghulam Muhammad Awan said that PRC has been proactively working to eliminate human sufferings caused by natural disasters and emergencies across the country since 1947.

He said that the PRC is eager to expend its humanitarian services to the remotest parts of Pakistan including GB to save lives and improve livelihoods through various community based approaches. Approval for establishment of a fifty bed fabricated hospital in Gilgit with support of Red Cross Society of China, establishment of PRC district branch in Ghanche and launching of a community-based program in Shigar valley are among the key initiatives of PRC humanitarian mission, Awan added.

He urged the PRC volunteers to come up and join hands with the organization so that a qualitative service delivery could be ensured at gross root levels.—APP