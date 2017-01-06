PRC distributes relief packages

Bajaur

Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) local chapter distributed relief package among 140 poor families of Bajaur Agency here on Thursday. The packages were distributed at a ceremony held at Bajaur Sports Complex Khar, which attended by officials of Pakistan Red Crescent, local administration, tribal elders and religious leaders.

Assistant Political Agent Tariqullah who was the chief guest on the occasion distributed relief goods comprising different non-foods items including blankets, kitchen accessories, saving machines and vocational kits.

The Assistant political agent said that the federal government was determined to improve standard of living of poor people in the agency and all possible means are being taken for the purpose.

He appreciated the Pakistan Red Crescent for initiating the steps to provide relief packages to poor people of the agency and hoped that it would help to overcome their needs.

He asked the non-governmental organizations to focus on welfare of poor and deserving people in the agency. On the occasion, Pakistan Red Crescent local chapter officials briefed the assistant political agent about its activities.

According to the officials, the Pakistan Red Crescent has planned to initiate a special project for the disabled and poor women of the agency mean to make them able to earn their livelihood.—APP