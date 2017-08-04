PRC, Capital Admin join hands for emergency services, blood donation

City Reporter

The Islamabad Capital Administration and Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) join hands for collecting blood donations, setting up free medical camps, emergency ambulance service and launching cleanliness drives. This was agreed during Chief Commissioner Islamabad Zulfikar Haider Khan meeting with PRC Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi at the PRC Headquarters here. The chief commissioner praised the role of PRC during the natural and man-made disasters. He emphasized the need for making advance precautionary measures to deal head-on with the natural disasters. He also assured the PRC of cooperation in the establishment of its federal branch in Islamabad. The chief commissioner also visited the Regional Blood Donation Centre (RBDC), Disaster Management and Logistic Cell and library and museum. Secretary General Ghulam Muhammad Awan briefed the chief secretary on the activities of the PRC. Chairman PRC Dr Saeed Elahi and the officers concerned of Disaster Management Logistic Cell were also present on the occasion. Dr Saeed Elahi thanked the chief commissioner for the visit and assurance of his cooperation with the PRC to continue its human welfare activities. He also presented a shield of the PRC to the chief commissioner.