Prayers held for martyrs of terror attacks

Staff Reporter

A prayer ceremony for the martyrs of recent terror attacks in the country was held at FGA Ground, Bahar Colony Kot Lakhpat, here on Sunday.

Minister for Minorities and Human Rights Khalil Tahir Sandhu, Pastor Anwar Fazal, Nida Fazal, MPA Shehzad Munshi, Pastor Imran Fazal, Asif Bhatti, Sarfraz Ghuri, senior church leaders along with thousands of people from the Christian community attended the ceremony.

The participants prayed for the martyrs of the attacks and expressed their solidarity with Pakistan Army, police and security agencies which were busy in war against terrorism.

The minister said the Christian community was the frontline army of the country in the war against terrorism and was ready for any sacrifice.

Khalil Tahir Sandhu said the Christian community would be united with their Muslim brothers to eliminate terrorism from the country with joint efforts.

Meanwhile, the minister inaugurated a water filtration plant at Penticost Church near Gill Chowk Kot Lakhpat.