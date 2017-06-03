Prayer for recovery of HM Sultan Qaboos of Oman

Sultan is Pakistan’s great well-wisher, benevolent friend; Ambassador Al-Marhoon lauds services of late Zahid Malik for Muslim Ummah

Ashraf Ansari

Islamabad

At the Faisal Mosque Jumah congregation, collective prayer was offered for the early recovery of Sultan Qaboos bin Said of Oman who is unwell. After Jumah prayers, the large number of people of the congregation prayed that Almighty Allah grant early recovery to the ailing Sultan of Oman.

Dr. Sohail Hassan, Director General, Dawah Academy, led the special prayer for the Sultan. On this occasion the Imam said, that Sultan Qaboos bin Said is a great well-wisher and friend of Pakistan. Pakistan has always kept His Majesty in high esteem and the two countries are linked in abiding bond of friendship and brotherhood. He lauded services of Sultan Qaboos bin Said for the Muslim world.

Ambassador of Oman in Islamabad H.E. Mr. Al-Sheikh Mohammed Omar Ahmed Al-Marhoon in his conversation with the participants of collective prayer said, Pakistan and Oman are good friends historically and religiously. Their friendship is time tested and is bound to flourish in the days to come. He said, the peoples of the two countries have great regard for each other. Pakistanis are doing a great job in Oman in various fields, he said.

He also lauded the services of late Mr. Zahid Malik in creating unity among the Muslim Ummah and making the Muslim countries aware of the challenges it may face in the future.

The ambassador thanked the people, ambassadors, diplomats and other dignitaries for taking part in the prayer for the Sultan which reflected their high regard for the ruler of Oman. He offered his special thanks to the Executive Editor Mr. Gauhar Zahid Malik for his initiative for the special prayer.

Those to attended the special prayer for the recovery of Sultan Qaboos of Oman included Lt. Gen. (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National Security, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs & Inter-faith Harmony, Mr. Irfan Siddiqui, Advisor to the Prime Minister on National History & Literary Heritage, H.E. Maj. Gen. (Retd) Nawaf Khalifeh Ibrahim Saraireh, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Jordan, H.E. Mr. Radwan Loutfi, Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Syria, H.E. Mr. Chingiz Garibli, Deputy Head of Mission, Embassy of Azerbaijan, Mr. Waleed Issa Al-Zadijali, Deputy Head of Mission, Oman Embassy, Mian Mohammad Javed, Vice Chairman, Nazriya Pakistan Council, Prof. Dr. Masoom Yasinzai, Rector, International Islamic University, Islamabad, Prof. Dr. Ahmad Yousif A. Al- Draiweesh, President, International Islamic University, senior officials and prominent people from various segments of society. A large number of people coming from neighbouring cities and towns participated in collective prayer for recovery from illness of Sultan Qaboos bin Said.