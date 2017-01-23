Practical knowledge

Shafi Mohammad Solangi

Dadu, Sindh

It is understood that knowledge is the third eye of man. Without it, one cannot acknowledge between right and wrong, but the practical task has real importance. According to Islam “ literate and illiterate can never be equal”.

If a well educated is getting knowledge since ages and he has no private/government job; the society calls him ignorant. Many well-known personalities succeeded in their life both through knowledge and practical. And someone has rightly said ‘ experience is the mother of all knowledge’. Please gain knowledge from cradle to grave. A good and sound knowledge practised in real life.