PRA sets new revenue collection record of Rs82.80b

Punjab Finance Minister congratulates officers, staff of Punjab Revenue Authority

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Finance Minister Dr Ayesha Ghaus pasha has congratulated the officers and staff members of Punjab Revenue Authority (PRA) during a meeting on Thursday at the PRA headquarter.

PRA has set a new revenue collection record of Rs 82.80 billion. In the year of 16-17. This is the highest collection ever recorded by any tax collection agency of sub-national level in this year.

The Total collection figure for financial year 2016-17 compared favorably against the collection figure of 44% recorded for the financial year. 2015-16 reflecting an substantial growth 37% which remain unmatched by any other tax collection agency in the country, including the FBR.

IT was remarkable to express when the bifurcated collection between telecom and non-telecom services. A review of the available data reveals that the non-telecom services grew by an astounding 65%.

Chairman briefed about the remarkable reforms taken by PRA for the achievements of its target which is also include installation of Punjab tax management system (PTMS), Restaurant invoice Monitoring system (RIMS) and its associated amanat scheme Balloting& seminars for generating tax awareness, establishments of E-courts inclusion of BOP for tax collection, commencement of senior& junior Internship program , inclusion of tax awareness (agahi) for class 8th curriculum in Punjab & setting up of Virtual learning environment(VLE) for training of officers.

PRA in its future reforms intends to collaborate with FBR,Excise& taxation social security & industrial department for sharing of its tax payer directory. PRA is taking another initiative of conducting risk assessment , expansion of its successful invoice monitoring system to other big cities of Faisalabad and Multan ,which shall covers the sectors including Hotels, Marriages halls , courier services , beauty saloons & other point of sales.

In its Future reforms is going to launch voluntary tax payer Assistance program (V-TAP) , E- Tax bureau, Installation of Automated Revenue Machines, Establishment of Nation clearing house and focused research group on tax policy.

The Finance Minister assured her full support PRA to grow as modern , strait of art tax collecting agency. She further assured any lagislative support to make more laws about taxation to avoid the litigation.