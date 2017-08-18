PRA launches internship programme

Lahore

After the successful completion of 2 batches of senior internship programs and one batch of junior internship program, Punjab revenue Authority is currently training two batches of internship program.

Senior interns were selected from numerous universities like LUMS, FAST, LSE and George Washington university and trained for a period of 4 weeks, in which they made valuable contributions to on-going projects within the organization and were given short assignments which enabled them to apply their theoretical knowledge to real problems. The Junior internship program at PRA aims to engage students of O and A levels from a numbers of schools like LGS, Beacon house for a Period of 2 weeks.

Through the internship program, the students will get the opportunity to render valuable social services. The Task will enable the students to apply their skills in creation of Tax awareness.

The students contributed towards the social media activities for promoting tax culture. Secondly, The Interns Performed the function of junior jurists with commissioner Appeal and at Appellate Tribunal where they Got the Opportunity to understand the legal system. and were allowed to give their suggestions and recommendations after hearing cases.

Thirdly, Interns Acted as PRA ambassadors through field visits at Mall of Lahore and various Restaurants in order to create awareness in general public about taxes and about the benefits of sending WhatsApp messages of “Pakki” invoices for the purpose of Balloting which will earn exciting Prizes such as Cars and Motor Bikes.—PR