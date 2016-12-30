PR runs special trains to ease winter vacations rush

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways on Friday started special trains to cater rush of passengers at the end of winter vacation of students. “We have started four special trains between Lahore and Karachi to facilitate passengers on the end of winter vacation,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that the first special train was scheduled to leave Karachi Cantonment Railway Station on Friday while the second would depart from Lahore on Saturday. The official said the third special train will leave Karachi City Railway Station on Saturday night and fourth and last special winter train would embark from Lahore on night of January 1.

Meanwhile, it is reported that Christmas Peace Train of Pakistan Railways which begun its journey from Peshawar on December 22, 2016 received warm welcome when it arrived at Hyderabad Railway Station on Friday evening.

The train was received by Rt. Rev. Bishop Kaleem John of Pakistan along with hundreds members of Christian community of Hyderabad when it reached at the platform of Hyderabad Railway Station.

Accompanied by SSP Railways Karachi Robin Yameen and officers of Pakistan Railways, Rt. Rev. Bishop Kaleem John went round the galleries and float of the train which were decorated with Christmas Tree depicting the history of the members of the Christian community who played a pivotal role for creation of Pakistan and struggle for progress and prosperity during early ages of the country.

Rt.Rev Bishop Kaleem John in his remarks highly appreciated the efforts of the Federal Minister of Railway Khawaja Saad Rafiq under his initiative, the Christmas Peace Train has been introduced adding that the galleries of the train developed by Pakistan Railways, Human Rights Commission and Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation would help the visitors to get information about the members of Christian community who are playing their due role in different segments of life and earning good name for their homeland.

Later, Rt. Rev Bishop Kaleem Johan cut the Christmas cake which also distributed among the participants.—APP