PR to run five special trains on Eid-ul-Fitr to facilitate passengers

All passenger coaches to be upgraded in two years: Saad

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has decided to run five special trains to facilitate passengers on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique in Lahore. The meeting decided that additional coaches will also be attached with regular trains to cope up with rush of the passengers. The Minister directed Railway Officers and Staff to work round the clock to make the Eid operations successful. Earlier, addressing a meeting at Pakistan Railways Headquarters in Lahore, Pakistan Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said that all passenger coaches of all trains will be upgraded in next two years. He said that all trains would be converted into modern trains after up-gradation of Shalimar Express, Jafer Express and Pakistan Express trains. He said that up-gradation work of Awam Express train was in progress while Karakoram Express, Karachi Express and Business Express trains had already been equipped with additional facilities. He expressed his satisfaction over up-gradation work and said that up-gradation of all trains would be made on a predefined latest standard, adding that the PR was providing several modern facilities including mobile charging in trains. “Restoration and progress of railways is not possible without dedication and hardwork of its thousands of workers,” he added. He directed the committee concerned to speed up re-structuring work of the Railways employees and said that he himself would monitor the process so that differences between employees of different categories could be removed. Managing Director freight transport and COPS gave briefing on transportation of coal to Sahiwal Coal Power Plant. In another meeting, the minister was given briefing about performance of new American locomotives and training of drivers. The minister said that new locomotives were future asset of the railways and therefore those should be well maintained. In a separate meeting, up-gradation of washing-lines and out-sourcing for cleanliness of the trains were discussed. PR CEO Javed Anwar, advisor Anjum Pervaiz and other senior officers attended the meetings.—APP