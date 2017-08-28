PR mulling joint ventures with universities for capacity building

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways (PR) is planning to launch joint ventures with local universities for capacity building of its academies imparting technical training to railways staff. “The railway is working on a number of steps to improve performance and capacity building of its staff aims at ensuring safe and smooth operations of the national fleet,” an official in the Ministry of Railways told APP.

He said that PR has taken several steps to increase capacity of its institutions and academies including up-gradation of the Pakistan Railway Academy, Walton by setting up a separate wing for Pakistan Railways Research and Development Centre (PRRDC) comprising state of the art labs having the facility for design, development and management of Railway infrastructure and operations. Development and introduction of various teaching modules comprising foundation level and skill level courses for all railway disciplines including traffic and commercial department, mechanical engineering department, civil engineering department, signal and telecom engineering department, electrical engineering department, he added.

The official said that up-gradation of complete infrastructure including buildings, equipment, laboratories and field testing facilities under the China-Pak Economic Corridor (CPEC). He said that agreements for technical collaboration with Korean Rail Road Research Institute (KRRI) and Chinese Training Institutes are being explored.

To improve the performance of Technical Training Center Karachi, he said that Pakistan Railways has introduced the state of the art conference room equipped with latest gadgets and improved seating arrangements. He said Pakistan Railways repaired and upgraded the building of technical training centre and replaced the old engine models with new ones for demonstration before trainees.

Pakistan Railways has improved the performance of its Police Training School, Walton Lahore, adding that a proposal is under process to up-grade the post of DSP/Principal (BS-17) to SP/Principal (BS-18). He said that an MoU has been signed last year between International Criminal Investigative Training Assistance Programme (ICITAP) and Pakistan Railways Police through Ministry of Railways and Economic Affairs Division, according to which ICITAP agreed to spend $ 6,77,000 for upgradation of Railway Police Training School.

As per another MoU, various courses are being conducted at Railway Police Training School for capacity building and skill development for criminal investigation of railway police through ICITAP, he added. To question, he said at present four institutions and academies including Pakistan Railways Academy, Walton, Lahore, Apprentice Training Centre, Moghalpura, Lahore, Technical Training Centre, Karachi Cantt and Pakistan Railways Police Training School, Walton, Lahore are working under the Ministry for capacity building of its employees.—APP