PR land record computerization to be completed by June

Islamabad

The project to computerize land record of Pakistan Railways, which faced delay due to security concerns in Balochistan province, will be completed by June this year. ‘The officials concerned faced security problems, especially in Balochistan while conducting physical survey of the land, which caused delay in completion of the project,’ sources in ministry of Railways told APP. They said a Land Record Management Information System (LRMS) was being developed with the support of Urban Unit of Punjab Government and an agreement had already been signed in this regard.—APP