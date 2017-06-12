PR to develop Green Corridor along Shahdara-Raiwind track

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Railways has devised a plan to develop green corridor with the collaboration of provincial government either sides of 40 kilometre track from Shahdara to Raiwind. Talking to media persons nhere on Sunday, an official of Pakistan Railways said that PR Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique was taking keen interest in the development of greenbelt where play areas, jogging tracks, cafeterias, Gymnasiums, Cycling track and beautiful sitting areas for common citizens would be made. The minister was also given a briefing on Saturday on Shahdara-Raiwind Railway Green Corridor project, he said. Several designs for play areas for public proposed by the NESPAK were also discussed after the briefing. International standard swings and slides for children would be installed and the Punjab Horticulture Authority had been directed by the minister in this regard. These play areas will be made on 33 different points on the greenbelt along the track from Shahdara to Raiwind which would be 80 kilometre long altogether on both sides of the track, official informed. The Minister wants such projects would also be launched in other available locations across the country, PR official said. He said that plantation of trees was a regular feature in Pakistan Railways and in every Monsoon season, trees were planted in hundreds at Railway Stations and other open areas.