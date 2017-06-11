PR to cut fare by 33pc for Eid

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Pakistan Railways has announced special package for three days of Eid-ul-Fitr and reduced the fares by 33 percent, whereas, it has added five exclusive trains for the Eid days. The spokesperson of Pakistan Railways said that the Eid package was approved in the meeting that was chaired by Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique. The first of five exclusive trains will depart from Karachi on June 23 and reach Peshawar via Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Malakwal, Lalamusa and Rawalpindi. The second Eid special train will reach Rawalpindi from Quetta via Rohri, Khanewal and Lahore.