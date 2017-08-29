PR to be best service in region: Saad

Duplicate ticket system introduced in Pakistan Railways

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique launched a duplicate ticket system of railways on Monday and said that seven decades have passed, there should be no ill-motive to hinder one another’s efforts for whatever cause. Addressing a ceremony at Railways Headquarters, he said that earlier, the passenger lost his rail ticket, he would have to purchase the new ticket again by spending almost full payment but now he would be issued the ticket only on ten percent deduction. He said now the passenger has to send his ticket number on 9117 and he will receive a text message in a while which will be considered his ticket.

The minister said that Double Ticket System was being introduced to address the growing number of complaints circulating on the social media. A high level committee was constituted to come up with suggestions to resolve issue of Pakistan Railways passengers after watching a journalist’s angry video in which, he criticized the system and highlighted the issue on social media. Saad said that Pakistan Railways would become best Railways of the region, if upcoming governments would work with same spirit. He said the management was focusing on freight trains and upgradation of tracks and the system while no passenger train was in papers except Kohat-Rawalpindi Rail car.

He claimed that the railways was made free of nepotism and recruitments were done on merit under his command. Rafique said that the department would not tolerate any hindrance put up to avoid transfers and fresh postings of the employees. He also expressed hope that the “railway system in Pakistan will soon reach its destination”.

Saad Rafique urged politicians to abstain from mudslinging and offer positive criticism which is always welcomed. He appreciated the Azadi train which has visited different cities of the country, saying it represented various cultures of Pakistan. The Azadi Train, which was prepared by the Pakistan Railways to mark the 70th Independence Day of Pakistan, started its countrywide journey from Margalla Railway Station, Islamabad on August 12.