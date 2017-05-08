PQS honours Faisal Edhi with ‘Services to Humanity’ award

Tributes paid to Abdul Sattar Edhi

Tributes were paid to renowned humanitarian and social worker Abdul Sattar Edhi at a programme held by Pakistan Quiz Society and awarded Khidmat-e-Insaniat Award on Faisal Edhi (son of late Edhi Sahab) here the other day.

The programme was attended by people from different walks of life and they were very happy to see the son of legendary Edhi Saheb among themselves and hoped that Faisal Edhi will continue the mission of his great father in style.

Prominent researcher, scholar and literary figure Hafiz Nasim, who is also Chairman of the society, said that there was no parallel of the selfless services rendered by Abdul Sattar Edhi for humanity. He said in a country where government-run services were poorly equipped to deal with humanitarian crises, Edhi’s social welfare system became a trusted household name.

He hoped that Edhi Sahab’s children will continue his services to humanity the same way their father was doing.

The participants prayed for the departed soul and extended sympathy to his near and dear ones. The PQS Advisor Shahid Mohiuddin, Fast university administrator Masroor Ali, Prof S M Saeed, Ahmed Javed, Syed Asif Alim, Shakira Ambreen and Asma Ali also spoke on the occasion. They said that Abdul Sattar Edhi was an asset of the country and a hope of the poor people. They said people had blind trust on Edhi and he (Edhi) would be remembered for long time in the hearts and mind of common people. They said he was a great human being and person who rendered his life towards the cause of humanity in any difficult time of need.—INP