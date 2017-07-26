PQFTL distributes 28pc surplus for 2016

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited (PQFTL) has announced the distribution of 28 percent surplus among its Individual Family Takaful Participants (Direct Sales Force-DSF) for the year 2016. With this declaration of Surplus, PQFTL is the only Takaful operator in Pakistan to declare distributable Surplus for Individual Family Takaful in all nine years of its operations.

The single-rate method has been adopted to calculate the Surplus and will be distributed amongst the participants through a defined manner in relation to the “Cumulative Net Contribution’ received in the IFTPF (Individual Family Takaful Participant Fund) by each participant. Furthermore, the actual distribution of surplus will be done only to those Participants leaving the pool during the year 2017, by way of Permanent Withdrawal, Death or Maturity of the memberships.

After this important announcement of Surplus, Pak-Qatar Family Takaful Limited will now become the only Takaful Operator in the country, which has been consistently declaring distributable surplus for Individual Family Takaful, every year, over the past nine years of its operations. It is important to note that in the year 2008, PQFTL had declared a surplus of 10%, which has seen consistent growth to reach 28% in the year 2016.