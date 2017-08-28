PQCB to refer 26 cases to Drug Court

Staff Reporter

The Primary and Secondary Health Punjab’s Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB) in its meeting discussed 65 cases of sub-standard/unregistered medicine and granted permission to prosecute 26 cases.

The cases would be referred to the Drug Court. The meeting also issued warning in 11 cases and adjourned 20 others. The PQCB dropped five cases while inspection of good manufacturing practices was directed in three cases.

Additional Secretary Drug Regime,Primary & Secondary Health Department Muhammad Sohail said the 26 cases which would be referred to the Drug Court were related to 15 pharmaceutical Units.

These pharmaceutical units included Qamar Cotton Industries Okara, Venis Pharma Lahore, Medicure Lab Karachi, Seagull Surgical Industries Jhang, Drug Pharma, Sheikhupura Road Lahore, Pharmaceutics International Karachi, Raka Poshi Pharmaceutical Peshawar, British Pharmaceutical Lahore, Ali Industries Lahore, Mega Pharmaceutical Lahore, Medisearch Pharma Manga Road Lahore, Munawar Pharma Ferozepur Road, Lahore, PDH Pharma Ferozepur Road, Lahore, Geofman Pharmaceutical Karachi and M/s. Ameer Pharma Lahore.