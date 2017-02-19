PPSC vs SPSC

Wajahat Abro

Shikarpur, Sindh

The Sindh Public Service Commission (SPCS) is under an investigation for nepotism and favouritism in Combined Competitive Examination 2013 (CEE- 2013) by the Supreme Court of Pakistan. Basically, the CCE-2013 was conducted for recruitment in different government departments. Initially, the screening test of CEE-2013 was held in December 2013 while the descriptive papers were conducted in April 2015. But unfortunately, the result of all parts of examination CEE-2013 has been widely condemned by the aspirants as well as by the society.

However, adding the roll numbers of their favourite candidates has really affected the ranking of SPSC. Besides, some illegible students were given illegal opportunities to take the written part of the examination through nepotism and corruption. Not only this but interviews were also based on unfair results. Indubitably, all these pre-planned and tantalizing circumstances not only dishearten the aspirants but also lead them towards a dark future. Considering such dismal and very critical situation, the Supreme Court has very rightly taken a right notice against the entire fabric of SPSC, especially CCE- 2013 issue. Furthermore, when we peep in the process of Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), we find tremendous, extra and uncountable opportunities of bright career. The PPSC gives thousands of advertisements for multiple government jobs. One can visit the website of PPSC and find more than hundred advertisements for jobs in different departments, as in the month of January only, one hundred plus advertisements for various jobs are uploaded. While, SPCS presents a painful story in this regard that only 10 advertisements are given in one year. One can imagine the tortoise pace of SPSC. The PPSC conducts the examination of its Provincial Public Service Commission on a yearly basis or within two years while the SPSC conducts after five years.

One can imagine how advantageous the policy of PPSC is, to make one’s shinning future! And, how dangerous, discouraging and disadvantageous the policy of SPCS is, to destroy the future of the youth. Even, owing to such tantalizing policies of SPCS, the youth of Sindh in a great number has done suicidal attempts. I humbly plead the Supreme Court to seriously consider the aforementioned points, issue orders to resolve all inter-linked problems and make SPCS standardized like PPSC.