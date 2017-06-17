PPP’s Imtiaz Warraich joins PTI

Our Correspondent

Gujranwala

Erosion in the rank and file of the PPP in Punjab continued Friday as party stalwart Imtiaz Safdar Warraich bid adieu to Bhutto’s party and joined the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. PTI Chairman Imran Khan welcomed Warraich into the party at a press conference at Bani Gala in Islamabad. Warraich’s switch to the PTI is the fourth major blow to the PPP’s Gujranwala division, home of the party’s central Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira. Within the last one month, party stalwarts Nazar Muhammad Gondal from Mandi Bahauddin, Nawabzada Ghazanfar Ali Gul from Gujrat and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from Sialkot have abandoned the PPP ship. While Gul is yet to join another political party, Gondal and Dr Awan have thrown in their lot with the PTI. PTI’s spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry confirmed the inclusion of Imtiaz Safdar Warraich who has also remained the former state minister. Moreover, Fawad Chaudhry has also revealed that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid’s former district nazim from Khanewal Ahmed Yar Haraj will also join PTI on Saturday.