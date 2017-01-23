PPPP submits call attention notice on train accidents

Islamabad

The Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) Monday submitted a Call Attention Notice in the National Assembly Secretariat, expressing concerns over increased number of train accidents.

The call attention notice was moved by PPPP legislators Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Rehmani, Beelam Husnain, Noman Islam Shaikh, Ramesh Lal and Mir Aijaz Jakhrani, a press release issued by PPPP said.

Drawing attention of Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique towards the issue, the legislators expressed concerns over the increasing number of train accidents, mentioning the recent one in which a passenger train collided with a car near Gojra causing loss of precious lives.

The members criticized the government for not controlling such incidents. In the recent past, they said a tragic railway accident occurred at Landhi, Karachi in which at least 22 people had died and a number of passengers sustained serious injuries.

In November 2015, as many as 19 people were killed in Balochistan after a train’s brakes failed and it sped down the side of a mountain, they claimed.—APP