PPP will not provide any support or relief to Sharif family: Bilawal

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has ruled out any support for the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, saying there is no threat, whatsoever, to democracy in the country.

“[The] PML-N should not be under any state of confusion; we are not going to support them or provide any favour [in the wake of Nawaz Sharif’s disqualification],” Bilawal, flanked by Asif Ali Zardari, said while addressing a news conference in Lahore Thursday afternoon.

“We are running our own political campaign and it has nothing to do with Nawaz… will not extend any sort of support to the Sharif family.”