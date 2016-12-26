PPP to take Quaid’s mission forward to strengthen Pakistan: Murad

Bilawal pays tribute to Quaid; Says no contact with Fatima Bhutto, Zulfiqar Junior

Karachi

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited the Mazar of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi on Sunday to pay tribute to the father of the nation.

He laid floral wreath at the Mazar and offered fateha. Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and other cabinet members were also present on the occasion.

While talking to media o the occasion Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on coordinated efforts to make Pakistan as the nation envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Replying a question Bilawal said he has no contact with Fatima Bhutto and Zulfiqar Junior from a long time. Bilawal said Fatima and Zulfiqar are his relatives and his heart is opened for them. He said irrespective of the politics both are part of his family. Replying another question he said people should wait what good news Asif Zardari will give on 27th December.

Bilawal also visited the St. Partrick’s Church to spread happiness and greet the Christian community on their festive occasion of Christmas. Bilawal cut a Christmas cake and said that the minorities in Pakistan have the desire to peace and tolerance in the country.

He said that the laws might differ on the rights of the minorities, but there was no difference in the hearts and mind of the people.

He said that he has complete respect for all people irrespective of religion. Bilawal had on Saturday issued a message on Twitter that the PPP is the political home for every Pakistani irrespective of their religion.

‘We celebrate and mourn together as an integrated nation. Like Eid and Diwali, we will celebrate Christmas also together and share each other festivities,’ he said.

Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that opponents of PPP were perturbed and worried on the return of Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari to the country.

He said the Chairman and the Co-Chairman of PPP will take the mission of Quaid-e-Azam further to strengthen Pakistan by following the golden principles of the father of the nation.

The Chief Minister said Mr Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Mr Asif Ali Zardari will address a public meeting on the 9th anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto on 27th December,2016.

Regarding complaints by Karachi Mayor Mr Wasim Akhtar that he has not been given powers, the Chief Minister said one should not pay attention to such remarks. He assured that they would collectively work for the betterment of Karachi. This is in the interest of the city and of the province, he remarked.—INP