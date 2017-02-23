PPP to support peoples Labour Union in CBA referendum

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party has announced to support Peoples Labour Union (Electoral Symbol Ship) for the CBA Referendum being held in Port Qasim Authority (PQA) on February 23.

Acting President of PPP Karachi Division Senator Saeed Ghani has appealed all PQA employees to vote for the Peoples Labour Union to protect their employment.

He said that PPP will safeguard all employees and workers of PQA under any circumstances and continue the struggle against privatization of national assets and contract system with the support of labour class.

Earlier, Peoples Labour Union and Peoples Unity leaders from PQA including Noor Mohammad Jalbani, Sher Mohammad Baloch and Noor Mohammad Baloch called on Senator Saeed Ghani in his office and Peoples Unity office-bearers withdrew from Referendum and announced support to Peoples Labour Union on February 23.