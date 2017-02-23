PPP supports Operation Radd-ul- Fasaad

Staff Reporter

Operation Raddul Fasaad was a need of the hour to root out terrorism and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) fully supports this operation.

PPP Leader Naveed Chaudhry said this while talking to media persons here on Thursday.

He said that all political parties, religious and other segments of society must actively support this operation. He said, “security forces of the country have rendered great sacrifices for the success of Operation Zarb-e-Azb and now another operation was needed to complete the mission of making Pakistan terrorist-free.”

He said that Pakistani nation and its security institutions are strong enough to successfully counter designs of the enemies. He said that operation Raddul Fasaad would emerge as the last nail in the coffin of terrorist organisations.

He also condemned the blasts in Lahore and other cities of the country.