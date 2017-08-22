PPP submits motion to discuss CCI reconstitution

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The PPP submitted an adjournment motion in the Senate Secretariat on Monday to discuss the government’s reconstitution of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) “with an overwhelming representation of Punjab”.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had on Thursday reconstituted the CCI to have four members from Punjab while reducing the representation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan to one member each amid critical emerging issues like the results of the nationwide census and allocation of natural gas.

The CCI under former premier Nawaz Sharif had comprised two members each from all four provinces.

There is “great restlessness” among smaller provinces because of Punjab’s domination in the council, the motion submitted by Senator Sehar Kamran says.

The petitioner also said the notification being issued by the prime minister rather than the president was a “clear violation of Article 153 of the Constitution.”