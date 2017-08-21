PPP reference against PM, AJK

MINISTER for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan has expressed concern over filing of reference against Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider by PPP. In a statement, he said the attitude of PPP was not only regrettable but also condemnable.

Raja Farooq Haider has not migrated to Pakistan or Azad Kashmir from abroad and his entire life is before Pakistanis and Kashmiris. He is a patriot who spent his whole life supporting annexation of Azad Kashmir with Pakistan and this stance of Raja is known to all. It is unfortunate that despite categorical clarification by the AJK Prime Minister some elements and circles are still agitating the issue and obviously their objective is to malign and harm him politically. There is deplorable tendency of labelling political opponents as traitors, which serves no purpose but to undermine national unity and solidarity and in this case the cause of Kashmiri people. PPP whose Interior Minister dreamt of coming back to Pakistan on Indian tanks and which removed signboard of Kashmir when Rajiv Gandhi arrived in Islamabad has no locus standi of issuing certificates of patriotism to others. PPP must also bear in mind that it was gracious and liberal attitude of former Pakistan prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, who resisted the temptation of changing AJK Government of PPP when he came to power, as had been the practice before, that the party was above to complete its tenure in Azad Kashmir. People of Azad Kashmir rejected the party because like Pakistan it gave nothing to AJK in five years. It cannot regain anything through such tactics except to damage its reputation further in the eyes of people.

