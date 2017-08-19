PPP, PTI challenge Kulsoom’s nomination for NA-120 in election tribunal

Following the Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday challenged the approval of

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz’s nomination papers for the by-election in NA-120 in election tribunal.

PPP candidate Faisal Mir and PTI’s Dr Yasmeen Rashid, who are in the run for the National Assembly seat, challenged the returning officer’s decision of accepting Kulsoom’s nomination papers as the PML-N candidate for NA-120.

A day earlier, PAT candidate Ishtiaq Chaudhry had filed an election petition in the NA-120 election tribunal challenging her nomination papers.

He claimed that Begum Kulsoom is facing treason charges, which she failed to disclose in her nomination papers. Besides, she holds,(Iqama), the working permit of UAE which is equivalent to holding dual nationality. He, therefore, argued she was not eligible to contest the election and requested the court to set aside the returning officer’s decision and declare her ineligible for contesting the election.

Faisal Mir and Ishtiaq Chaudhry had raised nine objections on the nomination of Begum Kulsoom Nawaz under the Representation of Peoples Act 1976, which were rejected by the

returning officer.

The election tribunal comprising Justice Mamoon Rasheed Sheikh and Justice Rasheed Sheikh will hear and decide election petitions challenging acceptance or rejection of nomination papers for NA-120 by-election from Aug 21.

The NA-120 seat, Lahore-III, fell vacant after the Supreme Court of Pakistan disqualified Nawaz Sharif as the premier of the country for concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company, and asked ECP to issue a notification removing him as a member of the National Assembly.