PPP protests in Lahore against power loadshedding

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Pakistan People’s Party on Thursday carried its protest against the federal government over loadshedding and power outages to the provincial capital of Punjab.

Addressing the rally opposition leader Khursheed Shah said that unlike Panamagate or Newsgate, the federal government cannot divert public attention from loadshedding, and that the civic issue will continue to question the government’s claims.

Shah claimed that despite the prices of petroleum products in previous government were much higher but there was less loadshedding.

“The circular debts has increased to Rs380 billion while it has been four years [that] the government is claiming to overcome the issue.” he added.

The opposition leader alleged the ruling party of taking away Rs480 billion for taking measures to counter load-shedding, while the masses facing the lingering issue and no one is held accountable for the huge amount that was drawn to resolve the issue.

Senator Aitzaz Ahsan addressing the gathering said that that protest camp has been staged to recall Shahbaz Sharif and Nawaz Sharif the promises they made to the public of addressing the problem of power load shedding.

PPP Punjab Preside Qamar-uz-Zaman Kaira also gave an highly charged speech in Punjabi, saying that Shahbaz Sharif should not forget his promise and change his name for failing to address load-shedding.

He said that international organisations have exposed the corruption of Nawaz Sharif.