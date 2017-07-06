PPP observes “black day” in Larkana, Kamber-Shahdadkot

Larkana

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Larkana and Kamber-Shahdadkot districts observed Black day on July 05 denouncing the military coup staged by General Zia-Ul-Haq on July 5, 1977, against the elected government of founding Chairman of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

In this connection, a meeting was held at Nusrat Bhutto Multipurpose Hall, Jinnah Bagh Larkana, by PPP Larkana, where PPP office-bearers of the District chapter delivered speeches. The participants of the meeting wore black arm-bands. The meeting was presided over by the District President of PPP Larkana Abdul Fateh Bhutto.

Those spoke on the occasion included Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Muhammad Ali Bughio, Saleem Soomro, Ms. Tauqeer Fatima Bhutto, Mazhar Ali Junejo and others. On the occasion, special prayers (DUA) were offered for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.—APP