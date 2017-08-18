PPP never supported Nawaz, but democracy: Zardari

Bilawal says won’t give relief to Sharif family

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Co-Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday said that the PPP never supported Nawaz Sharif or his government, but supported democracy in order to save it.

“We never supported Nawaz Sharif or his government, we saved democracy,” said Zardari and clarified that there should be no misunderstanding that they had supported Nawaz while addressing a press conference at Bilawal House.

The PPP co-chairman added that the PPP wants to see democracy evolve in the country as it is “a gradual process”.

“We need to stay within the limits of democracy. Politics does not have an end point,” said Zardari and added that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif did not move forward with the political forces of the country.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari claimed that he neither took any benefit from Nawaz Sharif in past nor plans to do so in future, adding that politics of Sharif family has ended and it is too late to make negotiations now.

He also said that during the PPP’s tenure, there were no political prisoners and the PPP had always taken all stakeholders on board.

Zardari and Bilawal both opined that democracy has strengthened in the country, and the time to negotiate with PML-N had ended long ago.

Replying to a question, the former president said that it is now too late for forming alliances as the 2018 general elections are not far.

Bilawal on the occasion said they will not support the PML-N and no relief should be expected from the PPP. “We will not support Nawaz Sharif and they should not expect any relief from us.”

Bilawal added that the PPP will continue with its ideological politics. The PPP chairman also said that accountability should be across the board and not limited to a few individuals.

Earlier, Bilawal said that Nawaz was only trying to save himself and had added that he will not make any contact with the PML-N.

“People are under the false impression that PPP supported Nawaz Sharif in the past, whereas we had actually supported democracy. But currently, there is no threat to democracy,” Zardari said, dismissing the notion that the ousted prime minister would get any support from him.

Clarifying his earlier statement about not having any relations with Nawaz, Zardari said that the two had maintained contact when he was in the United States and Nawaz was in exile, but they have not been in touch since then.

He also dismissed forming an alliance with any political party, including Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, with elections around the corner. He hoped that his party would perform better in the upcoming NA-120 elections and the general elections in Punjab, saying party workers and candidates will find motivation from Zardari and Bilawal’s presence in Lahore.

Former President called PTI Chairman Imran Khan apolitical, adding that his politics hasn’t matured enough yet.