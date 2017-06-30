PPP, MQM failed to deliver: JI

Staff Reporter

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) leader and nominated candidate for by-polls of PS-114 Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon alleged that both Pakistan People Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) representatives received all perks and benefits but they failed to deliver.

He expressed these views while addressing a family event held to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitar, said a statement on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that those elected from the constituency PS-114 Karachi badly failed and disappointed their voters.

He urged the masses to show door to such politicians on July 9 as they failed to deliver their voters.

Jadoon alleged that PPP had been enjoying totalitarian powers in the province but they did nothing positive and now they were again seeking votes from PS-114.

The JI leader urged masses to support his party which is true representative of masses as the JI served people even when it was not in power.

Former student leader and current JI district south chief Abdul Rasheed also spoke on the occasion.

He assured the area residents that JI would raise voice for their rights on the floor of the provincial assembly.

On the occasion, area residents announced to support the JI’s candidate in upcoming by-polls on July 9.