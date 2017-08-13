PPP lost 2013 elections due to rigging: Bilawal

Our Correspondent

Chiniot

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday claimed that the PPP could not achieve majority in the 2013 elections as a result of a planned rigging.

Addressing a public meeting here, Bilawal said that PPP founder leader and former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had constructed an embankment to save Chiniot from floods.

“PPP had always served you (people of Chiniot) as thousands of homeless people had been provided homes in Chiniot,” the PPP chairman said.

Bilawal recalled that all the major gas projects in Chiniot had been launched during the Benazir Bhutto government.

It was the PPP which had made efforts to give Chiniot the status of district, he added. Stadiums for locals were also built in the area.

He asked the ‘Jiyals’ present in the gathering to get ready to defeat the PML-N in the coming elections.

He termed the PML-N government as anti-worker and said it has least care about masses.