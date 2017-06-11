PPP leadership respects courts: Pervaiz Ashraf

Former prime minister and Pakistan People’s Party leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has said the PPP leadership always respected the courts. Talking to media on his appearance before an Accountability court in illegal recruitment case here on Saturday, he said that whenever the courts called , he appeared before the courts. He said the PPP leaders never threaten the courts and proved themselves innocent by appearing before the courts by always following law. Raja Pervaiz Ashraf said that he had stopped workers to gather during the court cases, adding that he was ready to face court of public. The court adjourned the hearing till July 8.

