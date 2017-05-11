PPP lagging far behind in Sindh, KP govt catches up with Punjab

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Leading political Economist Dr Khalil Ahmad has stated that the Sindh government is lagging behind in government performance. In comparison, while Punjab is leading governance between provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is catching up fast. Economic performance of three provinces, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh by tracking the progress made on the implementation of economic manifesto announced by the parties in power in these respective provinces i.e.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP-P). In case of Balochistan, the report includes a commentary on the socio-economic status of the province instead of following any manifesto because of a mid-term change in the government.

The purpose of the Provincial Tracking Report is to initiate and inform policy dialogue and public debate on the progress made by political parties vis-à-vis their electoral promises. The Economic Agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf seems to be overwhelmed with education and health. The overall score or the implementation status of the PTI in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa vis-à-vis its election manifesto stands at 4.69 out of 10. As far as “Economic Agenda” of the PML-N being implemented in the province of Punjab is concerned, it is not much different from the Tehreek-e-Insaf’s in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Peoples Party’s in Sindh. It is as much a Social Agenda as is theirs.

The overall performance of the PML-N in the province of Punjab in terms of average score stands at 5.45 out of 10. The overall score achieved by Peoples Party in vis-à-vis its government in Sindh stood at 3.71 out of 10. One important initiative undertaken by the three provinces is the launch of a publicly funded health insurance scheme for the underprivileged. Punjab contributed its share of finances towards the PM’s National Health Program.